FedEx driver questioned about hundreds of packages dumped in ravine; some recovered packages delivered

These FedEx packages were found dumped in an Alabama ravine.
(WRDW)
By Josh Gauntt and Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – Authorities say hundreds of missing FedEx packages were thrown into a wooded area north of Birmingham, Alabama, last Wednesday.

Now, officials with FedEx are trying to make things right by delivering recovered packages where possible and seeking resolution for damaged shipments.

“It’s heartbreaking that someone would take advantage of people when they are supposed to be delivering kids’ toys to them for Christmas,” Andrea Finchum told WBRC.

Finchum said she received two of the four boxes she was missing, including an Xbox that was ordered as a Christmas present for her children.

“The box on the outside, you can tell it had been sitting outside, like it had a little bit of water damage to it. When cardboard gets wet the texture of it changes. But it appears that the inside of everything seems to be OK,” Finchum said.

FedEx said it is cooperating with investigators and the person involved is no longer working with FedEx Ground.

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office said it has been determined the driver dumped at least six times, making FedEx a victim of six different theft of property cases.

“As of right now we are looking at around 450 individual victims,” Sheriff Mark Moon said in a post on Facebook. “This will not be an easy or fast case to close.”

The driver’s name wasn’t released, and Moon did not indicate whether any charges were possible.

