Fatal Omaha crash suspect charged with motor vehicle homicide

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On Monday, a judge set 24-year-old Ulises Pantoja’s bond at $50,000.

The judge ordered him to be confined to his home if he were to post bail.

Pantoja was arrested on Nov. 24 after being involved in a fatal crash that killed one woman the night before Thanksgiving. Court documents reveal that he’s being charged with motor vehicle homicide-DUI, a class 2A felony, and DUI-cause of serious bodily injury, a class 3A felony.

Pantoja’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 21, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. at the Sarpy County Courthouse.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.