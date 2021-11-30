Advertisement

Fatal Omaha crash suspect charged with motor vehicle homicide

Ulises Pantoja, 24, was arrested for motor vehicle homicide and other charges after killing a 27-year-old woman in a car crash on Nov. 24 near 144th and Harrison streets in Omaha.(Sarpy Count Sheriff's Office)
By Justin Kies
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On Monday, a judge set 24-year-old Ulises Pantoja’s bond at $50,000.

The judge ordered him to be confined to his home if he were to post bail.

Pantoja was arrested on Nov. 24 after being involved in a fatal crash that killed one woman the night before Thanksgiving. Court documents reveal that he’s being charged with motor vehicle homicide-DUI, a class 2A felony, and DUI-cause of serious bodily injury, a class 3A felony.

Pantoja’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 21, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. at the Sarpy County Courthouse.

