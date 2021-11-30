Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Record warmth ahead, back to reality next week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a slightly cooler Tuesday, warmth is back on track as a ridge of high pressure builds in and bumps highs back to the 60s to near 70s by Thursday!

Hanging holiday lights (wowt)

This will come with a decent amount of sun, especially Thursday. Thursday will be the warmest day for us with a forecast high of 70 in the Metro... this would break the record for the day and bring in the potential for rare December warmth! Omaha has only hit 70 or warmer 3 times. It will be a beautiful day to visit one of our two Stuff the Bus locations with a food or toy donation:

Rare December warmth (wowt)

Beyond Thursday we’ll cool down with highs back to the 50s and 40s.... we’ll have some windier days ahead too which will add to the chill.

Next 5 days (wowt)

The forecast has the potential to be even chillier next work week but for now we’re expecting most afternoons to hit the 40s.... we’ll be watching Wednesday for our next chance at highs in the 30s!

Cooler next week (wowt)

