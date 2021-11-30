Advertisement

Drivers escape afternoon crash on Interstate 80 without injury

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A midday wreck on Interstate 80 altered traffic for a few hours but no injuries were reported in the two-car crash.

Two vehicles collided in the eastbound lanes of I-80 on Tuesday afternoon near the I-480 interchange.

Authorities report one vehicle was disabled from the accident and was leaking fuel in the middle of the lanes.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation interstate cameras revealed traffic going around the wreckage before law enforcement moved drivers to the right-hand side of the road.

Officials say traffic was backed up for nearly two miles but was “back to normal” within a half-hour. First responders reported no injuries from the crash.

