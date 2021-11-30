Advertisement

Driver who crashed into West Des Moines officer sentenced

Jon Schwartz, of Kellogg, was sentenced last week after being found guilty by a judge of...
Jon Schwartz, of Kellogg, was sentenced last week after being found guilty by a judge of causing serious injury by vehicle in November 2020.(Polk County Jail)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A driver accused of being drunk when he crashed into and seriously injured a West Des Moines police officer last year has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Jon Schwartz, of Kellogg, was sentenced last week after being found guilty by a judge of causing serious injury by vehicle in November 2020.

Investigators said the 62-year-old Schwartz was drunk, speeding and watching a movie when he plowed into Officer Jon Kaufman, who was standing next to a vehicle he had stopped along Interstate 35. Kaufman is suing Schwartz and the licensed operator of an Osceola casino where Schwartz had been drinking before the crash.

Trial in the lawsuit has been set for 2023.

