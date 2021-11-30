Advertisement

Douglas County authorities searching for mail theft, check forgery suspect

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is seeking public assistance in identifying a female...
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is seeking public assistance in identifying a female suspect involved in mail theft and check forgery cases.(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)
By Justin Kies
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public assistance in identifying a female suspect involved in multiple cases of mail theft and check forgery.

DCSO officials say the theft and forgery have resulted in victim losses of more than $10,000.

Law enforcement believes she is involved in similar offenses in both Nebraska and Iowa. They say she was observed driving a grey car in November.

Anyone with information about the identity or whereabouts of this individual is urged to call the DCSO tip line at 402-444-6000.

Caption

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police are investigating a crash in west Omaha that killed one woman and sent two more...
Police investigating fatal west Omaha crash
COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
Monday Nov. 29 COVID-19 update: Douglas County hospitalizations, ICUs, ventilators hit another peak
Michael Tobin charged with sex trafficking
Bellevue man recently charged with sex trafficking back in jail
Jefferson County authorities say Willard Noble Chaiden Miller and Jeremy Everett Goodale are...
Iowa teens plead not guilty in high school teacher’s death
Concerns of water leak flow through south-central Omaha neighborhood

Latest News

6 On Your Side: No injuries reported in I-80 near I-480
Drivers escape afternoon crash on Interstate 80 without injury
BREAKING: Ventilator use at new high in Douglas County
BREAKING: Ventilator use at new high in Douglas County
6 On Your Side: No injuries reported in I-80 near I-480
6 On Your Side: No injuries reported in I-80 near I-480
Bond set for Omaha man accused of deadly drunk driving crash
Bond set for Omaha man accused of deadly drunk driving crash
Giving Tuesday: SHARE Omaha guides charitable donations to local organizations