Douglas County authorities searching for mail theft, check forgery suspect

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public assistance in identifying a female suspect involved in multiple cases of mail theft and check forgery.

DCSO officials say the theft and forgery have resulted in victim losses of more than $10,000.

Law enforcement believes she is involved in similar offenses in both Nebraska and Iowa. They say she was observed driving a grey car in November.

Anyone with information about the identity or whereabouts of this individual is urged to call the DCSO tip line at 402-444-6000.

