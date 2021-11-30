13-year-old in Kansas critically injured in accidental shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Police say a 13-year-old child has been critically injured in an accidental shooting that took place in a south Wichita home.

The shooting happened Monday evening, and police say it happened as the child and a 16-year-old brother were playing with a gun that went off. Police say the gunshot hit the younger child in the head.

The child was rushed to an area hospital. Police have not released the names of children or their family and say the investigation into the shooting continues.

