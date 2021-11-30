Advertisement

13-year-old in Kansas critically injured in accidental shooting

Wichita police responded to the 4300 block of South Benita Monday night, Nov. 29, where a...
Wichita police responded to the 4300 block of South Benita Monday night, Nov. 29, where a 13-year-old was injured in an accidental shooting.(KWCH)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Police say a 13-year-old child has been critically injured in an accidental shooting that took place in a south Wichita home.

The shooting happened Monday evening, and police say it happened as the child and a 16-year-old brother were playing with a gun that went off. Police say the gunshot hit the younger child in the head.

The child was rushed to an area hospital. Police have not released the names of children or their family and say the investigation into the shooting continues.

