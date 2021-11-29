Warm weather in Omaha brings different Christmassy feeling

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s always Christmas at Tannenbaum Christmas Shop in the Old Market, this place is loaded with Christmas decorations.

But the weather outside shows no signs that Christmas is only a few weeks away.

“We’ve been seeing temperatures well above normal than what we typically see for this time of year. Our average high should be in the 40′s, for example, this week and we’re seeing high temperatures in the 60′s and 50′s so we’re running 10 to 20 even 25 degrees above normal for this time of year,” said 6 News Meteorologist Mallory Schnell.

Those above-average temperatures are bringing people outside in the sunshine to do some shopping. The nice weather is also attracting those who live outside of the state to come back home for a visit.

Jon Power now lives in Orange County, California. He thought about it first, checked the weather forecast, and made it home for a visit.

“We grew up in Nebraska but we moved to California about 20 years ago so, we were hesitant to come back this time of year but we’re glad we did especially with this weather,” said Power.

More people have made their way into Jeff Jorgensen’s shop and he says the warm weather helps.

“Oh, I don’t think there’s any doubt that people feel more comfortable driving walking around what have you when the weather is nice like it is,” said Jorgensen.

But while the sunshine is nice, Jeff can’t help to think what a few snowflakes would do for this picture.

“It’s always fun in the Old Market and a little bit of snow can add to the Christmassy feeling if you will but it’s definitely nice not to be in a snowstorm.”

