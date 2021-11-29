Advertisement

Teenage suspect pleads not guilty to killing his parents

Cedar Rapids police said they initially received a call at about 2:10 a.m. about a suspicious...
Cedar Rapids police said they initially received a call at about 2:10 a.m. about a suspicious person at 361 Carnaby Drive NE. on October 14th, 2021.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - 17-year-old Ethan Orton is pleading not guilty to killing his parents and is demanding his right to a speedy trial.

Court documents say that on October 14th Ethan Orton admitted to killing his parents, Misty Scott-Slade and Casey Orton, at their home in the 300 block of Carnaby Drive NE. by stabbing them and using an axe to kill his mother when she appeared to have survived the initial stabbing.

No new hearing dates have been scheduled.

