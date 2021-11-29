Police investigating fatal west Omaha crash

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are currently investigating a four-car crash in west Omaha that killed one person and sent two others to the hospital.

Police say the crash occurred around 11 a.m. Monday morning near N. 144th street and El Dorado Drive, just north of West Dodge Road.

Investigators reveal that three vehicles traveling southbound were stopped at a red light when the fourth vehicle, a pick-up truck, crashed into them at a high rate of speed from behind.

Police report that an 80-year-old woman was killed in a crash, she lived at an assisted living facility in Omaha. Police have not released her name. Two other drivers involved were both taken to Bergan Mercy Hospital in serious condition.

Investigators say that speed and lack of seat belts are determined factors at this time but thankfully no one was thrown from their vehicle.

Law enforcement officials are still on location and advise drivers to avoid the area.

Omaha Police are investigating a crash in west Omaha that killed one woman and sent two more people to the hospital on Monday morning. (Roger Hamer / WOWT)

