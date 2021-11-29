Advertisement

Police investigating fatal west Omaha crash

Omaha Police are investigating a crash in west Omaha that killed one woman and sent two more...
Omaha Police are investigating a crash in west Omaha that killed one woman and sent two more people to the hospital on Monday morning.(Roger Hamer / WOWT)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 1:43 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are currently investigating a four-car crash in west Omaha that killed one person and sent two others to the hospital.

Police say the crash occurred around 11 a.m. Monday morning near N. 144th street and El Dorado Drive, just north of West Dodge Road.

Investigators reveal that three vehicles traveling southbound were stopped at a red light when the fourth vehicle, a pick-up truck, crashed into them at a high rate of speed from behind.

Police report that an 80-year-old woman was killed in a crash, she lived at an assisted living facility in Omaha. Police have not released her name. Two other drivers involved were both taken to Bergan Mercy Hospital in serious condition.

Investigators say that speed and lack of seat belts are determined factors at this time but thankfully no one was thrown from their vehicle.

Law enforcement officials are still on location and advise drivers to avoid the area.

Omaha Police are investigating a crash in west Omaha that killed one woman and sent two more...
Omaha Police are investigating a crash in west Omaha that killed one woman and sent two more people to the hospital on Monday morning.(Roger Hamer / WOWT)

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
Saturday, Nov. 27 COVID-19 update: One death, 700+ cases in Douglas County over holiday stretch
Two men found dead after shooting Saturday night near Midtown Crossing
Omaha PD investigating double homicide in Midtown
Investigators in Indiana are searching for 2-year-old Emma Sweet. She and her father were...
Indiana officials have recovered the body of missing 2-year-old
Nebraska volleyball defeats #7 Purdue
Nebraska volleyball earns 10 seed for NCAA Tournament, taking on Campbell University in the first round
Lincoln Police responded to a reported shooting at the Residence Inn near Boboli Lane and...
UPDATE: Man hospitalized after being shot in southeast Lincoln

Latest News

Omaha-area tree farms are ready for this year's rush of Christmas tree shoppers despite a...
Omaha-area tree farms ready for holiday rush
COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
Omaha healthcare officials hosting Q&A for new omicron variant
Lincoln Police have arrested a 19-year-old man on suspicion of shooting a 68-year-old man in a...
Lincoln police: Teen shot older man in road rage conflict
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks during a news conference in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Nati...
Gov. Ricketts fills three District Court Judge vacancies