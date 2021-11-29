Omaha woman sentenced for threatening VA hospital employees

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 53-year-old woman from Omaha was sentenced Monday for influencing, impeding, or retaliating against a federal official by threat.

U.S. Attorney’s Office records reveal that Tina Hardin was sentenced to time served — she’s already served approximately 14 months — and will now serve a three-year term of supervised release with conditions regarding mental health treatment, substance abuse, and weapons possession.

Court documents state that on Jan 29, 2020, Hardin was brought to the Veterans Affairs Hospital in Omaha and began making homicidal and suicidal statements to the medical staff upon being dropped off. Specifically, police say she threatened to “shoot up the VA.” Hardin was a shuttle driver for the VA at the time.

Investigators reveal Hardin planned to gather weapons and magazines to shoot and kill two dispatchers and a supervisor with the VA shuttle service. She reportedly described the weapons she was going to use as an Uzi, an AR-15, a sawed-off shotgun, and a Glock 9mm handgun.

“VA personnel and the veterans they serve should feel safe while working and receiving care within VA facilities,” said Acting Special Agent in Charge Gavin McClaren with the VA Office of Inspector General’s Central Field Office. “The VA OIG and our law enforcement partners are committed to identifying and stopping individuals who would threaten VA personnel and operations.”

