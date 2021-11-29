Advertisement

Omaha healthcare officials hosting Q&A for new Omicron variant

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - CHI Health announced they are hosting a live Q&A about the COVID-19 Omicron variant on Monday at 2:30 p.m.

CHI officials say they’ve received a handful of requests for a doctor to answer questions since the new Omicron variant emerged in South Africa.

Dr. Renuga Vivekanandan and Dr. David Quimby, infectious disease experts with CHI Health-Creighton University, will be answering those questions on Zoom Monday afternoon.

