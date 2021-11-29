Advertisement

Mallory’s 6 First Alert Forecast – Highs soaring back into the 60s Monday!

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 4:45 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An unseasonably warm week of weather is in store for the end of November and beginning of December.

Monday is starting off on a chilly note – in the 30s – but highs will soar well into the 60s by the afternoon under partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs in the Metro should top out in the mid to upper-60s, just a few degrees shy of the daily record of 72° set in 1998. Lower-70s are possible for areas around Lincoln, with low to mid-60s for spots northeast of Omaha.

Winds may become briefly gusty this afternoon, with gusts from the NW up to 25 or 30 mph.

Clouds increase overnight as lows drop into the upper-30s. A spotty shower is possible early Tuesday. Otherwise, clouds will decrease throughout the day with cooler highs in the mid-50s.

We’ll warm back into the 60s again Wednesday and Thursday under partly sunny skies. Thursday will bring us the best chance to break a daily record.

Outside of Tuesday’s very light, spotty rain chance, the rest of the week is looking very quiet and dry. Cooler air filters in by the weekend.

Keep track of the 10-day forecast anytime with the 6 First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

