LSO: Man shot in officer-involved shooting dies

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said the man shot in an officer-involved shooting on Wednesday has died.

More: NSP: Suspect with gun shot by State Trooper after struggle

According to LSO, German Pedraza passed away Sunday evening around 6:20 p.m.

Sheriff Terry Wagner said the Lancaster County Attorney has ordered an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Investigators said the case will be presented to a grand jury, as is required by state law anytime someone dies as a result of law enforcement action or in custody.

Sheriff Wagner said 19.6 grams of methamphetamine and 1.1 grams of marijuana were seized from apartment 17 at 1905 G Street during the service of the search warrant.

According to Sheriff Wagner, four separate bags with 24.3 grams of marijuana in total, as well as 3 grams of a granular substance suspected to be narcotics were found in the car Pedraza was driving.

On Wednesday, investigators with the Lincoln Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force were following up on information received from a Crime Stoppers tip.

LSO said the officers went to an apartment near 19th and G Streets Wednesday around 2:45 p.m. where they observed a Chrysler 300 pull into the apartment parking lot. LSO said a man was driving with a woman in the passenger’s seat. This vehicle had also been mentioned in previous drug enforcement investigations.

Related: LSO releases information on officer-involved shooting

According to investigators, while contacting with the driver of the vehicle, identified as 27-year-old German Pedraza, investigators saw him trying to pull out a pistol.

Sheriff Wagner said loud verbal commands were given to drop the gun and a struggle ensued to prevent Pedraza from using the pistol. Wagner said the NSP Investigator fired one round from his duty pistol, striking Pedraza in the neck. Officers immediately began to administer medical aid.

LSO is investigating the shooting with the assistance of the Lincoln Police Department at State Patrol Colonel John Bolduc’s request.

The joint LPD-LSO Crime Scene Investigators conducted the investigation of the scene which included serving a search warrant for Apt #17, using a drone and other forensic procedures to gather evidence at the scene. Interviews are also being scheduled for the trooper involved as well as the other officers and the passenger who was on scene.

The 21-year-old passenger was interviewed and released.

The Nebraska State Patrol is conducting a separate internal investigation to ensure their policy and procedures were being followed. The trooper has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation as is normal protocol.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.