LIVE: NDOT talks about improved 511 service

By KSNB Local4
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 9:53 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation, together with the Nebraska State Patrol and the National Weather Service will host a press conference Monday at 10 a.m. to remind drivers of important winter safety measures as well as announce a new and improved 511 service.

You can watch the news conference live in the video player above.

