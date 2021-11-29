LIVE: NDOT talks about improved 511 service
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 9:53 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation, together with the Nebraska State Patrol and the National Weather Service will host a press conference Monday at 10 a.m. to remind drivers of important winter safety measures as well as announce a new and improved 511 service.
You can watch the news conference live in the video player above.
Copyright 2021 KSNB. All rights reserved.