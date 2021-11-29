Advertisement

Lincoln police: Teen shot older man in road rage conflict

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Police in Lincoln say a 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of shooting an older man during what officers believe was a road rage confrontation.

Police say 19-year-old Tyler Foster shot a 68-year-old man Sunday afternoon after the man confronted Foster. Investigators say the two argued before Foster pulled a gun and shot the older man.

Police say as the man was running away, Foster shot the man a second time. The man was hospitalized in stable condition.

Foster was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

