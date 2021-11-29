Gov. Ricketts fills three District Court Judge vacancies

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Pete Ricketts appointed three new District Court Judges on Monday, Nov. 26, with two new judges in the Fourth Judicial District and one in the Ninth Judicial District.

The Governor’s Office states that Patrick M. Lee of Kearney was appointed as District Court Judge in the Ninth Judicial District, which consists of Buffalo and Hall counties. Gov. Ricketts also appointed both LeAnne M. Srb of Papillion and Molly B. Keane of Elkhorn as District Court Judges in the Fourth Judicial District — Douglas County.

Ricketts’ Office says all three Judges were appointed to fill vacancies created by previous District Court Judges’ retirements.

Lee has a B.A. in History from Nebraska Wesleyan University and a Juris Doctor with a Certificate in the Litigation Concentration from Creighton University Law School. Gov. Ricketts says Lee is a member of the Nebraska State Bar Association and was named its Outstanding Young Lawyer in 2018. He also won the Nebraska Mothers Against Drunk Driving Hero Award in 2018.

Gov. Ricketts says that Srb holds a B.A. in pre-Law from the College of Saint Mary and a Juris Doctor from the Creighton University School of Law. Srb is also a member of the Nebraska State Bar Association and the Omaha State Bar Association. Ricketts’ Office reveals that Srb has worked for Douglas County as an Assistant Public Defender from 1999-2017 and then as a District Court Referee from 2017-present.

Furthermore, Ricketts reports that newly-appointed Judge Keane holds a Juris Doctor from Boston College Law School and is a member of the Massachusetts Bar Association, Nebraska Bar Association, Omaha Bar Association, and the National District Attorneys Association. The Governor’s Office states that Keane was an Assistant District Attorney from 2001-2004 and has worked as a Deputy County Attorney in the Douglas County Attorney’s Office since 2005. They report that Keane has gained extensive trial experience in having tried over 125 jury trials.

