Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Tuesday cool down followed by potential record warmth

By Emily Roehler
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a warm Monday we’re cooling down for Tuesday... a cold front drops in from the north and brings highs down about 10 degrees for Tuesday afternoon. We’ll hit 55 in the Metro with a few morning showers followed by afternoon clearing.

Cooler Tuesday
Cooler Tuesday(wowt)

From there warmth is back on track as a ridge of high pressure builds in and bumps highs back to the 60s to near 70s by Thursday! This will come with a decent amount of sun, especially Thursday. Thursday will be the warmest day for us with a forecast high of 67 in the Metro... this would tie the record for the day and bring in the potential for rare December warmth! Omaha has only hit 67 or warmer 11 times since 1887 and this would also be our warmest December day since 1998! It will be a beautiful day to visit one of our two Stuff the Bus locations with a food or toy donation:

Record setting Thursday
Record setting Thursday(wowt)

Beyond Thursday we’ll cool down with highs back to the 50s and 40s.... we’ll have some windier days ahead too which will add to the chill. The forecast has the potential to be even chillier next work week but for now we’re expecting most afternoons to hit the 40s.

Next 5 days
Next 5 days(wowt)

Keep track of the radar and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

