Bellevue man recently charged with sex trafficking back in jail

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - A Bellevue man recently charged with several felonies is back in the Sarpy County Jail as of Monday.

Police records show that Michael Tobin is in custody after allegedly violating a no-contact order and tampering with a witness or informant in October.

Tobin was recently charged with half a dozen felonies including human trafficking back in April. He was allegedly grooming an under-aged girl to become a prostitute.

