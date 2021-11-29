Bellevue man recently charged with sex trafficking back in jail
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - A Bellevue man recently charged with several felonies is back in the Sarpy County Jail as of Monday.
Police records show that Michael Tobin is in custody after allegedly violating a no-contact order and tampering with a witness or informant in October.
Tobin was recently charged with half a dozen felonies including human trafficking back in April. He was allegedly grooming an under-aged girl to become a prostitute.
Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.