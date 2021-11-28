Advertisement

USGS: Magnitude-7.5 earthquake strikes northern Peru

The earthquake struck in northern Peru on Sunday morning.
The earthquake struck in northern Peru on Sunday morning.(Source: Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 6:19 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIMA, Peru (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey says a strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.5 has struck in northern Peru.

The earthquake took place at 5:52 a.m. Sunday local time (1052 GMT). While it was extremely strong, it was relatively deep — measured at 112 kilometers — which usually reduces damage and casualties.

The epicenter was 42 kilometers (26 miles) north-northwest of the coastal city of Barranca.

A 14-meter tower in a protected four-century-old church collapsed shortly after the 7.5-degree quake recorded Sunday in northern Peru, according to local media and witness accounts.

Video and photos posted online showed the historic tower, part of a 16th-century complex that was considered the oldest Catholic temple in the Amazonas region, reduced to a pile of stones, although the main atrium appeared to be still standing.

Social media posts also showed damage in other locations, including in a church in southern Ecuador. The quake was also felt in Colombia.

The Defense Ministry’s National Civil Defense Institute in Peru didn’t immediately report damages or injuries by the quake.

Earthquakes are common in Peru, which falls within the Pacific Ring of Fire, where 85% of the planet’s seismic activity takes place.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huskers fans react to another close loss
COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
Saturday, Nov. 27 COVID-19 update: One death, 700+ cases in Douglas County over holiday stretch
Wake Forest Football | @WakeFB
Omaha resident, former coach who changed college football being honored in Illinois’ Rose Bowl anniversary
Snow days may be a thing of the past at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with new spring...
Snow days could be a thing of the past at UNL
Iowa police report that one man was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday night in Davenport.
Iowa police: 46-year-old Davenport man struck, killed by car

Latest News

Many countries have slapped travel restrictions on various southern African countries over the...
13 cases of omicron variant found in Dutch testing of travelers
Hour by hour forecast Sunday
Mallory’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cooler but less windy Sunday
Investigators in Indiana are searching for 2-year-old Emma Sweet. She and her father were...
Toddler missing after father’s truck found in Indiana river
Police say the 13-year-old was taken into custody after he accidentally shot his 5-year-old...
Teen in custody after 5-year-old shot making social media video