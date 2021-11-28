Omaha PD investigating double homicide in Midtown

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -Two men were found dead inside an apartment complex near Midtown Crossing Saturday evening.

Omaha Police say they were called to the area of 34th and Jackson just after 7:30pm for ‘shots fired’ which was quickly updated to a shooting.

When officers arrived to the scene, the men were found shot to death and a third male victim had also been shot.

He was taken to a hospital to be treated, but no status on his condition was released.

According to OPD there were witness taken to be interviewed and several shell casings found at the scene.

It’s unclear if a weapon was seized and the people responsible for the shooting are still at-large.

