Advertisement

Nebraska volleyball team to learn its draw for NCAA Tournament

Nebraska volleyball defeats #7 Purdue
Nebraska volleyball defeats #7 Purdue(KOLN-TV)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska volleyball team will learn its draw for the NCAA Tournament on Sunday. The complete 2021 tournament field will be unveiled during the NCAA Selection Show at 7:30 p.m. CT on ESPNU.

Nebraska awaits its fate for the NCAA Tournament, which begins with the first and second rounds, Dec. 3-4, on campus sites.

The Huskers finished the regular season ranked 11th.

Their last match was against #6 Purdue on Saturday, which they won 3-1

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
Saturday, Nov. 27 COVID-19 update: One death, 700+ cases in Douglas County over holiday stretch
Two men found dead after shooting Saturday night near Midtown Crossing
Omaha PD investigating double homicide in Midtown
Huskers fans react to another close loss
Wake Forest Football | @WakeFB
Omaha resident, former coach who changed college football being honored in Illinois’ Rose Bowl anniversary
Iowa police report that one man was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday night in Davenport.
Iowa police: 46-year-old Davenport man struck, killed by car

Latest News

Source: FS2
Creighton wins BIG EAST tournament, awaits Selection Sunday results
Huskers fans react to another close loss
Nebraska quarterback Logan Smothers (8) rushes against Iowa during the first half of an NCAA...
The Huskers give up 22 unanswered to Iowa losing 28-21
Wake Forest Football | @WakeFB
Omaha resident, former coach who changed college football being honored in Illinois’ Rose Bowl anniversary