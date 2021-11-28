Advertisement

Nebraska Pearl Harbor sailor to be laid to rest in December

USS Oklahoma (Image: Archive Photo)
By Justin Kies
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Navy Personnel Command Public Affairs revealed that a sailor from Nebraska that was killed aboard the USS Oklahoma during the Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor will be laid to rest on Saturday, Dec. 11.

A public affairs specialist says the Nebraska City native, Fireman 1st Class Denis Hiskett, will be laid to rest at the San Fernando Mission Cemetary in Mission Hills, California.

Navy Personnel Command states that Fireman 1st Class Hiskett was born on Aug. 17, 1921, and was a part of the Engine Room Force, Artificer Branch, as a Navy Fireman.

F1c Hiskett received several awards and military decorations, the: Purple Heart Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, Navy Good Conduct Medal, American Defense Service Medal, Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal, World War II Victory Medal, and an American Campaign Medal.

Lieutenant Commander Jory Marr, POW/MIA Branch Head of the Navy Casualty Office said, ”Prior to the 2015 disinterment, which marked the beginning of Project Oklahoma, 388 service members were unaccounted for. Since then, 355 have been individually identified.”

For more information about DPAA DNA identifications and Project Oklahoma, contact the DPAA OC Public Affairs at dpaa.ncr.oc.mbx.public-affairs@mail.mil.

