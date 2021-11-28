Mallory’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cooler but less windy Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday is starting off on a chillier note, with temperatures in the 20s across eastern Nebraska, western Iowa, and northwestern Missouri. Thankfully, winds are lighter today, so we’re not tracking much in the way of wind chills.

We’ll start the day with sunny skies before high clouds increase midday into the afternoon. High temperatures will be about 10° or so cooler than what we experienced Saturday, with Omaha topping out around 50°. Winds will shift from the northwest to the southwest throughout the day, sustained 5-15 mph.

Hour by hour forecast Sunday (WOWT)

Partly cloudy skies take us into tonight with lows in the mid to upper-30s.

Temperatures are on the rise for the start of the workweek, with highs soaring into the mid to upper-60s Monday! The record high for the day is 72°, so we should stay shy of that.

We’ll cool off back into the 50s Tuesday, with a spotty shower possible. Temperatures then warm back into the 60s Wednesday and Thursday before dropping again for the weekend. Overall, conditions remain mostly dry for the end of November and beginning of December.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

Keep track of the unseasonably warm 10-day forecast by downloading the 6 First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.