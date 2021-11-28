LPD responds to reported shooting at southeast Lincoln hotel

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a reported shooting at the Residence Inn near Boboli Lane and Kentwell Lane on Sunday at around 12:50 p.m.

According to LPD, the incident happened in the parking lot area of Residence Inn. A man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A male suspect is currently in custody and being investigated.

Police are still investigating the incident.

This is an ongoing incident. Stay tuned to 10/11 NOW for more details.

