David’s Evening Forecast - Warmer air returns Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clouds filtered into our skies this afternoon, but conditions will remain dry into the evening. Temperatures warmed to around 50 in the metro, cooler than yesterday but still above average for late November. We’ll cool back into the 30s over the course of the evening, down to around 38 by 10pm. Light winds out of the south should keep temperatures from moving much overnight, lows only dipping to around 36.

Omaha's Monday Forecast (WOWT)

A return to much warmer weather is expected on Monday. South winds in the morning will turn to the northwest in the afternoon and become rather gusty, but we should still be able to get in a very nice warm-up. Expected temperatures near 60 by Noon, with highs around 67 in the metro. Parts of southeast Nebraska may even approach 70 degrees. The northwest winds will pick up in the afternoon, gusting into the 25-30mph range from Noon through about sunset. That will pull in some cooler air by evening, with temperatures falling back into the 40s after sunset.

Gusty Winds Monday Afternoon (WOWT)

We’ll see a slight setback in temperatures on Tuesday, highs falling back into the low to mid 50s, which is again still above average for the end of November. An isolated shower is possible in the morning with cloudy skies, but any impacts should be minor as rain will be very light and brief. Temperatures swing again to start off December, we should warm back into the 60s for both Wednesday and Thursday! Some cooler air will try to enter the forecast by the end of the week, but nothing terribly frigid is showing up through this upcoming weekend, with the forecast also largely remaining dry.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.