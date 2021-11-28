Customers show great support of Small Business Saturday in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - “I think people make a point of coming out today and supporting their local business.”

Saturday is Small Business Saturday.

It’s a day where people across the country dedicate a day of shopping at their local establishments.

According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, nearly $20 billion was spent by Americans last year on this day.

I talked to some holiday shoppers who were more than happy to support local businesses.

“It’s one of the goals that I always go out. This is my third local business. And I’m trying to figure out my 4th one.” said Linda Haddick.

Linda’s third stop is here at the Fabulous Fashion Boutique.

Haddick says she never goes Black Friday shopping but has always participated in the small business Saturday event.

Customers like Linda make the owner of the boutique feel appreciated.

“Honestly I said make a list, I don’t make a list but I make a mental list on who I’m going to see on a day like today. And I’ve seen every one of them,” said Susie Kizer.

Rick Ellis celebrated the day by going to The Next Chapter Books and Gifts.

He says he strives to make an impact on smaller city spots.

“I mean it keeps the money here. Every dollar we spend at this store is recirculated in the town in some other fashion” Ellis said.

“I want everyone to. It’s just so important for our community to keep these small businesses alive. It’s a unique, personal experience and it’s nothing you can get online.” said Shelly Mutum.

