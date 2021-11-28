Advertisement

Creighton wins BIG EAST tournament, awaits Selection Sunday results

By Rex Smith
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WOWT) - Creighton volleyball swept Marquette Saturday in the championship round of the BIG EAST tournament. It’s the team’s seventh conference tournament title in eight years.

The win puts the Bluejays at 30-3 on the season. The team hopes to host in the NCAA tournament next weekend. Kirsten Bernthal Booth said postgame on the FS2 broadcast that she believes they’ve earned the right to host a game. She cited the team’s RPI and the fact that they’ve only lost three times.

The NCAA volleyball selection show will take place on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. It will be televised on ESPNU.

