Warm temps greet young Omaha ice skaters at outdoor rink

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Warmer than usual temperatures greeted the opening of UNMC’s public ice skating rink Saturday, and families were eager to get back on skates after the popular holiday activity was closed due to Covid-19 last year.

And while the rink is outdoors, the University of Nebraska Medical Center still wants skaters and visitors to take precautions against Covid-19.

The rink has been open on the campus since 2009, 2020 being the exception. Two years ago when the rink was last open, Omaha was still digging out of a Thanksgiving week storm. This year, skaters were greeted with perfect weather for a family outing.

“We have safety protocols in place, so it’s a chance to gather safely and have some fun after what was kind of a tough holiday season last year,” said John Keenan, UNMC’s Senior Manager for Media and Content.

The opening session was greeted by several families with young children eager to return to the ice, as well as youngsters lacing up their skates for the first time.

The rink will stay open in cold weather unless the air temperature drops below zero degrees, something which is not in the latest forecast.

The rink is open through January 30, opening at 11:00 a.m. each morning. The rink is open Monday-Thursday until 1:00 p.m. and Friday and Saturday until 10 p.m. The rink is open Sunday until 8:00 p.m. They will be closed Christmas Day.

Hours will change slightly during the winter break, with more information available on the UNMC website. Daily weather-related info is available on their Facebook page.

