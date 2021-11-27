Mallory’s Morning Forecast - Mostly sunny Saturday with gusty winds

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A quiet weather pattern and above-average temperatures will wrap up November and take us into early December.

A few sprinkles are possible early Saturday, primarily in Iowa. Otherwise, clouds will gradually decrease throughout the morning with wind gusts picking up by lunchtime. Winds from the NW will gust around 30 mph behind a cold front. High temperatures should still warm into the mid to upper-50s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

Hour by hour wind gusts Saturday (WOWT)

Temperatures drop into the 20s tonight, under partly cloudy skies. Winds will be lighter Sunday, but highs will be cooler as well. Expect highs in the upper-40s near 50° by the afternoon.

We’ll start the new workweek on a very warm note, as highs heat about 20° above normal! Mostly sunny skies will send temperatures into the mid-60s Monday afternoon. The daily record is 72°, so we’ll stay shy of that.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

Temperatures take a brief dip back into the 50s Tuesday, before we hit 60° again Wednesday and warm into the low to possibly mid-60s again Thursday.

The extended forecast is still looking mostly dry, with colder air trying to move in by next weekend.

