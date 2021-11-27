Advertisement

LPD responds to stabbing in northeast Lincoln

By Jacob Elliott
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a stabbing near Touzalin Avenue and Fremont Street on Friday at around 4 p.m.

According to LPD, an dispute between neighbors escalated when a 51-year-old man stabbed a 45-year-old man. The 45-year-old man was taken to the hospital, where he remains in serious condition.

The 51-year-old man was arrested for First Degree Assault and Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony.

