Lincoln Police reports teen with developmental disabilities and non-verbal missing
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Lincoln Police Department reported a 16-year-old with developmental disabilities and non-verbal missing Friday evening.
Officers say Enyer Curvelo was last seen around 1:30 p.m. in the area of 4400 block of North 7th Street. He described wearing a cutoff red sweatshirt, black shorts, and yellow crocs.
Police advise calling 402-441-6000 to give information.
