Lights of Aksarben delight crowds on hoilday tradition

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Christmas came early to the Omaha metro Friday night.

“This is the tree lighting for Lights of Aksarben, we do this on Black Friday every year and then the following three Fridays after before the holidays. We bring the community out here. Free horse carriage rides, free food and drinks, free face painting, a DJ, and Santa is here tonight,” said Event Director Lisa Bockman.

It was definitely a good night for a heated tent as hundreds of excited holiday fans gathered at Stinson Park.

“Each year we try to come up with a different component to make it even better for the community. The crowd’s come out and there’s so many things going on in Omaha so it’s lovely but we always have something fun going on. It’s just been lovely to see people walking and bustling around and enjoying the village.”

“I love being out here and doing the carriage rides and still seeing Santa even though I’m older it’s still fun and listening to the Christmas music is really fun,” said Ella Lewis.

“Just the whole ambiance. It’s nice to kind of have a sense of normalcy because of COVID and all that has changed over the last couple years,” said Nikki Lewis.

“It’s a really good time to not only enjoy it with family but also to meet other people that are getting to enjoy this awesome time in this beautiful park,” said Tony Amato.

The annual tradition will run for the next three days through December 17th.

