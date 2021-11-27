Advertisement

Kansas apartment fire critically injures woman

Wichita Fire Department
Wichita Fire Department(KWCH)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. - Authorities say a 59-year-old woman who was found unresponsive at a Wichita apartment building fire has died.

Wichita Fire Department Battalion Chief Jose Ocadiz told the Wichita Eagle that the cause of Friday’s fire remains under investigation, but it appears accidental. He says all 12 units of the building are currently unlivable.

The property manager is helping to place residents in other apartments in the complex.

The damage is estimated at $250,000 to the building and $100,000 to its contents.

