Iowa police: 46-year-old Davenport man struck, killed by car

Iowa police report that one man was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday night in Davenport.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2021 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa - Police are investigating after a 46-year-old Davenport man was struck and killed by a car.

The Quad-City Times reports that emergency responders came to the scene around 8:23 p.m. Friday after receiving a call about a pedestrian who was hit by a car in Davenport.

The Davenport Police Department says in a news release that a preliminary investigation revealed the man was in the roadway when he was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound on Jersey Ridge Road.

He sustained life-threatening injuries and later died at a hospital.

