Huskers fans react to another close loss

It marks the fourth losing season in a row for Coach Frost’s team.
By Brandon Tvrdy
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - ”It was heartbreaking.”

”Nebraska needs to learn how to win the game.”

”Just can’t win.”

It was another tough loss for the husker fans to watch today as it marks the fourth losing season in a row for Coach Frost’s team. And with all the close losses this season, some fans weren’t surprised.

“In the first half when we’re doing well and beating them nicely...the feeling the crowd was how are we going to screw this one up today,” said Rich Patten.

”Like a game like today, when you have a 21 to 9 lead, is you have to finish the game and win the game,” said Jay Hildreth.

Even though Husker fans have seen a lot of close losses, it was still a gut-wrenching game to see.

”Just that we didn’t show up in the fourth quarter. We played so good for three quarters and then in the fourth quarter we didn’t show up,” said Carol Fuxa.

But even though the record doesn’t show it, some fans believe this was still a good team. And despite the season, some fans are still optimistic for next year.

”Best three and nine teams in the country. They could play with everybody. Just can’t win,” said Steve Fuxa.

”I think it’s going to be a fun year next year. The schedule gets a little lighter, might not be as heavy playing people in the top 10 every week. So hopefully that will go well for us next year.”

