First day of Zoo Lights kick-off at Lincoln Children’s zoo

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Holiday magic is returning to the Lincoln Children’s Zoo starting Friday!

The experience includes more than 30 lit animal silhouettes, a holiday train ride, a 60-foot light tunnel, and a 40 foot Christmas tree.

You can also enjoy s’mores and hot cocoa. The lights will be on until December 30th and you must reserve your tickets in advance.

