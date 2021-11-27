Advertisement

First day of Zoo Lights kick-off at Lincoln Children’s zoo

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Holiday magic is returning to the Lincoln Children’s Zoo starting Friday!

The experience includes more than 30 lit animal silhouettes, a holiday train ride, a 60-foot light tunnel, and a 40 foot Christmas tree.

You can also enjoy s’mores and hot cocoa. The lights will be on until December 30th and you must reserve your tickets in advance.

