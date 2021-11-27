David’s Evening Forecast - Overnight chill, warming up next week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Mild temperatures returned today despite some gusty northwest winds, highs jumping into the low 60s around the metro, well above average for late November. Those gusty northwest winds eventually pulling in some chillier air, temperatures falling back into the 40s this evening. We’ll see overnight lows in the upper 20s with partly cloudy skies. Winds will calm down this evening, becoming light after Midnight.

Omaha's Sunday Forecast (WOWT)

Partly sunny skies return Sunday with lighter winds. We will be cooler than today, but temperatures should actually still come in above average. Highs top out around 50 degrees, our average for late November is closer to 45 so we will still best that number. A bigger warm-up is in store for Monday as gusty winds return and send temperatures surging into the 60s. Highs around the metro likely warm into the middle and upper 60s, with some 70s possible in central Nebraska. Not quite a record in Omaha, but it will feel pretty nice.

Warming Up Monday (WOWT)

Northwest winds bring us a little setback on Tuesday as temperatures briefly dip back into the 50s. However, the cooler weather doesn’t last long as we warm back into the 60s for the start of December. Wednesday and Thursday should see highs in the lower 60s. Some slightly more winter-like weather appears to be on the way by the end of next week. There are some signs we could see some of the first really frigid air of the season in the December 5th through 10th time frame.

