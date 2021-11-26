Advertisement

Two dead after vehicle collides with train in eastern Kansas

Railroad crossing
Railroad crossing(WWNY)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SPRING HILL, Kan. (AP) - Two people are dead after their vehicle was struck by a freight train in a rural area of eastern Kansas.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. Thursday in Miami County, south of the Kansas City area. Police at the scene said the vehicle and part of the train erupted in fire after the impact.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that the collision happened after the driver went around the rail crossing’s arms and got stuck on the tracks.

The release said the victims are believed to be an elderly couple from Spring Hill. Their names weren’t immediately released.

No one on the train was injured.

