Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Nov. 26

Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for the week ending Friday, Nov. 26.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

An eyewitness across the street from the single-car accident told 6 News that they heard a loud crash and watched someone exit the vehicle and walk a few feet before collapsing.

Three people passed away in a plane crash on Sunday, Nov. 21, just outside of the Chadron Municipal Airport. The plane had reportedly just taken off before the crash happened.

A hotel manager in Georgia took major offense to one grandmother’s review — he kicked her and her granddaughter out of the hotel in the middle of the night.

3. Omaha Police identify victim of deadly two-vehicle crash

Part 1 of 2 of a particular west Omaha crash that made its way on the Top 6 list. The two-vehicle crash happened near 120th and Blondo around 3:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 23.

Part 2 of the above-mentioned collision, this video reported a 37-year-old woman from Prague passed away at the scene of the crash early Tuesday morning while the driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital.

Coming in at #1 is an Interstate 80 traffic nightmare on Friday, Nov. 19, — a semi caught on fire near the Nebraska Crossing Outlet Mall and burned for nearly two hours, causing severe delays in travel.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

