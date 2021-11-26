Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Nov. 26
A Grandmother getting kicked out of a Georgia hotel, Omaha car crashes, and a fire on Interstate 80 highlight this week’s Top 6 on 6.
(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for the week ending Friday, Nov. 26.
WOWT’s Top 6 videos
6. One injured in early morning crash in Omaha
An eyewitness across the street from the single-car accident told 6 News that they heard a loud crash and watched someone exit the vehicle and walk a few feet before collapsing.
5. Plane crash in northwest Nebraska kills pilot, 2 passengers
Three people passed away in a plane crash on Sunday, Nov. 21, just outside of the Chadron Municipal Airport. The plane had reportedly just taken off before the crash happened.
4. Grandma kicked out of hotel after leaving ‘bad review’
A hotel manager in Georgia took major offense to one grandmother’s review — he kicked her and her granddaughter out of the hotel in the middle of the night.
3. Omaha Police identify victim of deadly two-vehicle crash
Part 1 of 2 of a particular west Omaha crash that made its way on the Top 6 list. The two-vehicle crash happened near 120th and Blondo around 3:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 23.
2. Omaha Police identify victim of deadly two-vehicle crash
Part 2 of the above-mentioned collision, this video reported a 37-year-old woman from Prague passed away at the scene of the crash early Tuesday morning while the driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital.
1. First Alert Traffic: Semi-truck fire on Interstate 80 causes heavy smoke, major delays
Coming in at #1 is an Interstate 80 traffic nightmare on Friday, Nov. 19, — a semi caught on fire near the Nebraska Crossing Outlet Mall and burned for nearly two hours, causing severe delays in travel.
WOWT’s Top 6 stories
This week's top stories
CATCH UP
