Advertisement

Snow days could be a thing of the past at UNL

Snow days may be a thing of the past at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with new spring...
Snow days may be a thing of the past at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with new spring semester options.(Bria Battle/10/11 NOW)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. - Forget sledding. Students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln could be required to log into an online class or watch a recorded lecture from home when bad weather strikes.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that a new policy gives UNL the option to require students to follow “instructional continuity plans.”

The new policy goes into effect Jan. 3, the start of winter interim classes at UNL. The change comes after heavy snows earlier this year forced UNL to call off classes during an already compressed spring semester schedule.

Faculty leaders and others asked for the option, and a plan was developed by the Faculty Senate, Association of Students of the University of Nebraska, and campus administrators.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash in Sarpy County ends with one arrested, two seriously injured
Two Nebraska families have filed complaints after a roofing company in Papillion has stalled...
Nebraska residents experiencing cloudy sunroom deals with Papillion company
28-year-old Vernon Williams fled from police at UNMC, carjacked a vehicle, and led officers on...
New details reveal Omaha theft suspect arrested in police chase was handcuffed
Omaha Police arrest man accused of cutting, three people injured
Omaha Fire in need of new truck after collision

Latest News

Omaha man's impact on southern football
Omaha man's impact on southern football
Lincoln Children's zoo lights
Lincoln Children's zoo lights
Lincoln Police reports teen with developmental disabilities and non-verbal missing
Buying local on Small Business Saturday in Omaha
Buying local on Small Business Saturday in Omaha