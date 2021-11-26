Advertisement

Rusty’s 6 First Alert forecast: Late November warmth returns today!

By Rusty Lord
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 5:18 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some of the cold air from yesterday will hang on this morning but the south breeze will bring back some November warmth today. Wind chills are in the 10s and 20s this morning so bundle up if you are heading out early today. We’ll warm into the upper 50s this afternoon thanks to that light south breeze today.

Friday Forecast
Friday Forecast(WOWT)

Some high clouds will move through but we’ll enjoy quite a bit of sunshine today. While we warm into the upper 50s in the Omaha metro, it will be colder to the east and warmer to the west. Highs in the 40s are likely in parts of Iowa. Highs will jump into the 60s west of the metro, including for fans heading to the game in Lincoln.

Heroes Game
Heroes Game(WOWT)

Saturday promises to be another mild day but there is a small chance of a few morning showers and there will be a few more clouds all day. Highs in the 50s will feel colder as well thanks to northwest winds that gust to near 35 mph.

Saturday Wind
Saturday Wind(WOWT)
Weekend Forecast
Weekend Forecast(WOWT)

Colder air settles in on Sunday but even a high in the upper 40s will be above average.

