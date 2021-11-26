Open Door Mission honors Thanksgiving serving hot meals and hope

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Giving thanks and enjoying a home-cooked meal is what’s going on at Open Door Mission this Thanksgiving.

Forty-five volunteers gave warm Thanksgiving meals to people without homes of their own this season.

“It’s great. You don’t have to cook for yourself. As much as you want to eat.”

Dana Luedtke has been at the Open Door Misson for 11 months. Recently, he just graduated from their New Life program, a program that helps fight addiction.

On this holiday, he’s thankful for the support.

“It’s been tough out there. With jobs and stuff and what not and battling my own addiction itself with alcoholism. They’ve helped me out in so many ways,” said Luedtke.

Dana and others are sitting around 32 tables and enjoying their meals. All with different backgrounds and stories but all celebrating the holiday as one.

”That’s what it’s all about. It’s about being able to serve and be thankful for what you have and not necessarily focusing on what they don’t have but what they do have,” said Volunteer Manager Deb Saraka.

The mission of focusing on feeding stomachs and souls makes everyone feel seen, heard, and cared for.

“Having our guest feel loved. Despite their circumstances of experiencing homelessness, they’re able to have a smile on their face.”

Jessica Miller and her family all volunteered this year to serve the meals. She says this was a great way to help people in need and teach her two young girls about giving back.

“I think it’s an amazing learning opportunity for them just to learn to help people and be kind and give back to your community,” said Miller.

The Open Door Mission will also be serving meals on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.