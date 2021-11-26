Omaha metro businesses hopeful for Small Business Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Small business owners in Omaha say shopping small makes a big difference.

Casey and Jacob are shopping in Found Vintage Village in Benson. They say they make an effort to shop small and local.

“They’re the kind of the heart of our community, it’s just really a unique atmosphere,” said Jacob Tatta.

“You can go like IKEA and get you know, anytime or Walmart but stuff you find here in small businesses is special,” said Casey Ziegert.

Laci Mulickis the owner and she says keeping small businesses alive also helps keep the community alive.

“So small business keeps our money in our communities where it belongs supporting everything from little league to schools local charities and things like that,” said Mulickis.

Laci believes the pandemic pulled the community together, helping the store keep its doors open. With help from the government, Laci was also able to help her employees keep their jobs.

“We did accept one of the small business loans to make sure our staff had pay when they came back because times were pretty lean and it did help every one of my staff members came back.”

Abby McLeay owns Zen Coffee and she was able to keep 11 of her employees with the help of a PPP loan. Now, she’s dealing with supply chain issues but she’s using Small Business Saturday as a kickoff to help support other local businesses.

“So we have two events at both of our locations tomorrow with four vendors each every weekend through the holiday, not only does it help us, it helps all the small businesses that don’t have all of those opportunities to pop up anymore,” said McLeay.

Laci says that’s what makes small local businesses and the people of Omaha so special.

“It’s really nice to see people taking time to take care of each other even when things are hard.”

Rebecca Boylan owns The Frame Service and she’s been in business near 36th and Farnam for 25 years. Rebecca says it’s important to support small businesses in order to keep them in business.

“Small businesses are becoming fewer and fewer smaller independent businesses and I think people really appreciate the independent small business owner especially in Omaha in this midtown area,” said Boylan.

Rebecca is preparing for an art show next week featuring local artists. She says the community supports her shop and they showed that support even through the early days of COVID.

“We were surprised like everyone else kind of felt a little slippery at first but we actually started getting more and more business as kind of our area is a little in the home improvement area and everyone was at home hauling out their projects that they hadn’t gotten to or decorating their homes which they are now working in.”

But just like every other business big and small, Rebeccas’s shop has felt the effect of issues with the supply chain.

“If we do framing there are so many component parts to a picture frame and if you cant get one piece of that that is out of stock or not available that puts your project back by several weeks or even a month.”

Rebecca says small business owners and their customers have learned a lesson from the supply chain problem and she’s hoping customers understand and continue to support the small shops.

“It’s not the worse lesson to learn to be patient.”

Small Business Saturday encourages customers to shop at small local independent businesses. Tomorrow will be the 12th annual Small Business Saturday.

