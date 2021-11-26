The Huskers give up 22 unanswered to Iowa losing 28-21

(WOWT) - It looked so good when the Huskers built a 14-3 lead and a 21-6 lead against Iowa. The Hawkeyes finished the game outscoring Nebraska 22-0 over the final 20 minutes to win 28-21.

The Huskers grabbed an early lead on the first possession with a two-yard Logan Smothers touchdown run, he also had one in the third quarter. Jaquez Yant also had a second-quarter touchdown, that’s the one that put Nebraska in front 14-3. At that point, Logan was very accurate throwing the ball and the Huskers did not hurt themselves.

That changed early in the fourth quarter when Iowa blocked a Nebraska punt and scored a touchdown off of it, all in the same play pulling Iowa to within 21-16.

Then a safety made it 21-18, Iowa tied the game at 21 with a field goal before a Spencer Petras touchdown run with 2:58 to go. Nebraska had a chance to score a touchdown in the final minute, Smothers though threw an interception, a ball headed to a spot with no receiver in the area.

Nebraska closes out its worst season in six decades with a 3-9 record.

