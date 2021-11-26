Advertisement

The Huskers give up 22 unanswered to Iowa losing 28-21

Nebraska quarterback Logan Smothers (8) rushes against Iowa during the first half of an NCAA...
Nebraska quarterback Logan Smothers (8) rushes against Iowa during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)(Rebecca S. Gratz | AP)
By Joe Nugent and Rex Smith
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(WOWT) - It looked so good when the Huskers built a 14-3 lead and a 21-6 lead against Iowa. The Hawkeyes finished the game outscoring Nebraska 22-0 over the final 20 minutes to win 28-21.

The Huskers grabbed an early lead on the first possession with a two-yard Logan Smothers touchdown run, he also had one in the third quarter. Jaquez Yant also had a second-quarter touchdown, that’s the one that put Nebraska in front 14-3. At that point, Logan was very accurate throwing the ball and the Huskers did not hurt themselves.

That changed early in the fourth quarter when Iowa blocked a Nebraska punt and scored a touchdown off of it, all in the same play pulling Iowa to within 21-16.

Then a safety made it 21-18, Iowa tied the game at 21 with a field goal before a Spencer Petras touchdown run with 2:58 to go. Nebraska had a chance to score a touchdown in the final minute, Smothers though threw an interception, a ball headed to a spot with no receiver in the area.

Nebraska closes out its worst season in six decades with a 3-9 record.

