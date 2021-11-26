Fort Calhoun dancers star in Macy’s Thanksgiving parade

FORT CALHOUN, Neb. (WOWT) - Five girls from Nikki’s Dance Studio in Fort Calhoun took their act from the Omaha metro to the bright lights of the big city.

This is an opportunity of a lifetime to be part of a nationally televised event, the Macy’s Thanksgiving parade. The young dancers are part of the Spirit of America show and they had to wait a year before they were able to show off their dance moves.

“We were originally going to go in 2020 and obviously couldn’t because they canceled so we’ve been waiting this whole time,” said dance instructor Brielle McCuen.

The wait was worth it. The girls will be dancing with a group of 600 dancers on the national stage.

“Meeting new friends, like on the Spirit of America, like the dancers, it’s so awesome because everybody is so excited to be here and nice to you,” said dancer Mackinzey Jurey.

“I was kind of nervous for it but once I stepped onto the green rug I was just so excited. Just to have this opportunity to see these girls again and to dance with them along with 600 other people for national television is just incredible,” said dancer Samantha Peterson.

“Like Samantha, I was nervous at first but like as we got going, I wasn’t like as nervous,” said dancer Moria Doyle.

The girl’s dance routine is a big moment for the town of Fort Calhoun. The town made sure everyone knew the girls would be in the parade.

For the young dancers, this moment is one they will remember forever. To be a part of a Thanksgiving day tradition.

Right now just doesn’t seem real.

“Honestly, I still can’t believe it and it still hasn’t hit me yet like we just performed in front of a national television audience,” said dancer Angel Nelson.

“It was like out of body, we keep saying we don’t want to go back to our real lives. It’s like completely separate from real life here because it’s just so different,” said dancer Abigail Russell.

The girls got a chance to do some sightseeing and yes, there was a ride on the subway.

“The subway was an interesting experience. Last night we were on our way back and I feel like we got on the wrong train and we were going the wrong way,” said Jennifer Russell, Abigail’s mom.

The girls plan to take a nap and then go ice skating tonight before heading home.

