Advertisement

Five new K-9′s grace Nebraska State Patrol’s 2022 calendar

(Nebraska State Patrol)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 7:35 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol will introduce the five new K-9′s added to the team in 2021 in its 2022 calendar.

Officials say four of the five dogs are certified, trained, and already serving the state. The NSP 2022 calendar features the five new K-9′s, retired K-9′s that have died in 2021, and the 11 dogs part of the Police Service Dog Unit.

According to the release, the newest dogs of the NSP PSD unit are:

  • Blu – German Shorthaired Pointer, based in Omaha
  • Gable – Belgian Malinois, based in Omaha
  • Havik – Belgian Malinois, based in Columbus
  • Jerry – German Malinois, based in Lexington (named to honor Trooper Jerry Smith #373)
  • Tilt – Belgian Malinois, based in Lincoln

Tilt is currently going through training and certification.

“Our Police Service Dog Unit does phenomenal work across our entire state. With so many new faces in the unit, this is a great way to introduce them to the public and to also say thank you to the NSP Foundation for their financial support of our K9 program.”

Captain Jason Scott, Commander of the NSP Special Operations Division

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of 2-month-old Jersi McKnight never imagined the photos from the summer of 2021...
Family outraged after no indictment in infant’s drowning death on first day of daycare
Omaha homeowners raise concerns again about undermined street
Victims killed in northwest Nebraska plane crash identified
Fatal crash in Sarpy County ends with one arrested, two seriously injured
28-year-old Vernon Williams fled from police at UNMC, carjacked a vehicle, and led officers on...
New details reveal Omaha theft suspect arrested in police chase was handcuffed

Latest News

Omaha Fire in need of new truck after collision
OFD needs a new fire truck
OFD needs a new fire truck
Thanksgiving 2021: Giving back to the Stephen Center
Thanksgiving 2021: Giving back to the Stephen Center
Fort Calhoun dancers star in Macy’s Thanksgiving parade