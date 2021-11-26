Five new K-9′s grace Nebraska State Patrol’s 2022 calendar

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol will introduce the five new K-9′s added to the team in 2021 in its 2022 calendar.

Officials say four of the five dogs are certified, trained, and already serving the state. The NSP 2022 calendar features the five new K-9′s, retired K-9′s that have died in 2021, and the 11 dogs part of the Police Service Dog Unit.

According to the release, the newest dogs of the NSP PSD unit are:

Blu – German Shorthaired Pointer, based in Omaha

Gable – Belgian Malinois, based in Omaha

Havik – Belgian Malinois, based in Columbus

Jerry – German Malinois, based in Lexington (named to honor Trooper Jerry Smith #373)

Tilt – Belgian Malinois, based in Lincoln

Tilt is currently going through training and certification.

“Our Police Service Dog Unit does phenomenal work across our entire state. With so many new faces in the unit, this is a great way to introduce them to the public and to also say thank you to the NSP Foundation for their financial support of our K9 program.”

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.