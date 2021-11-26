Advertisement

State agency investigating fatal house fire in southeast Nebraska

The Nebraska State Fire Marshal's Agency is investigating the cause of a fatal house fire on...
The Nebraska State Fire Marshal's Agency is investigating the cause of a fatal house fire on Thanksgiving morning in Humboldt.(Gray tv)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUMBOLDT, Neb. - The Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Agency is investigating after a fatal fire on Thanksgiving morning in rural eastern Nebraska.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the fire was reported just after 4:30 a.m. in Humboldt.

The home was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. A body was found in the home.

No further information was released.

Humboldt is in Richardson County, 60 miles southeast of Lincoln.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash in Sarpy County ends with one arrested, two seriously injured
Two Nebraska families have filed complaints after a roofing company in Papillion has stalled...
Nebraska residents experiencing cloudy sunroom deals with Papillion company
28-year-old Vernon Williams fled from police at UNMC, carjacked a vehicle, and led officers on...
New details reveal Omaha theft suspect arrested in police chase was handcuffed
Omaha Police arrest man accused of cutting, three people injured
Omaha Fire in need of new truck after collision

Latest News

Nebraska Medicine ICU nurse says numbers of patients ‘hard to manage’
22-year-old Dontaiven Drappeaux
Man sentenced for shooting into three homes in Lincoln
Wake Forest Football | @WakeFB
Omaha resident, former coach who changed college football being honored in Illinois’ Rose Bowl anniversary
Open Door Mission Thanksgiving Feast
Open Door Mission Thanksgiving Feast