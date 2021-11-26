State agency investigating fatal house fire in southeast Nebraska

HUMBOLDT, Neb. - The Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Agency is investigating after a fatal fire on Thanksgiving morning in rural eastern Nebraska.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the fire was reported just after 4:30 a.m. in Humboldt.

The home was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. A body was found in the home.

No further information was released.

Humboldt is in Richardson County, 60 miles southeast of Lincoln.

