State agency investigating fatal house fire in southeast Nebraska
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUMBOLDT, Neb. - The Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Agency is investigating after a fatal fire on Thanksgiving morning in rural eastern Nebraska.
The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the fire was reported just after 4:30 a.m. in Humboldt.
The home was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. A body was found in the home.
No further information was released.
Humboldt is in Richardson County, 60 miles southeast of Lincoln.
