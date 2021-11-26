Advertisement

Digital driver’s licenses are coming soon for Iowa motorists

An example of an Iowa driver's license (Courtesy: Iowa DOT)
An example of an Iowa driver's license (Courtesy: Iowa DOT)(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 9:52 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa motorists will soon have the option of keeping their driver’s license on their phones.

The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that state officials have begun a pilot project to make digital driver’s licenses, or “mobile IDs,” available for download via smartphone apps sometime in 2022.

Iowa plans to test devices equipped with digital versions through December, with about 100 state Department of Transportation employees expected to enlist by spring as a test group.

The mobile ID will be optional, and motorists will still be expected to carry hard-copy licenses.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash in Sarpy County ends with one arrested, two seriously injured
Two Nebraska families have filed complaints after a roofing company in Papillion has stalled...
Nebraska residents experiencing cloudy sunroom deals with Papillion company
28-year-old Vernon Williams fled from police at UNMC, carjacked a vehicle, and led officers on...
New details reveal Omaha theft suspect arrested in police chase was handcuffed
Omaha Police arrest man accused of cutting, three people injured
Hildreth Fire and Rescue helped deliver a baby boy on Nov. 15 after a couple was forced to pull...
EMT crew delivers baby on rural Nebraska roadside two days after training

Latest News

Friday Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert forecast: Late November warmth returns today!
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Five new K-9′s grace Nebraska State Patrol’s 2022 calendar
Omaha Fire in need of new truck after collision