Clinton Police investigating a man’s death in an open field on Friday

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Clinton Police Department is opening an investigation into a man’s death on Friday morning. Police say they were called to the 1000 block of Eighth Avenue South around 7 a.m. Friday. The caller reportedly told 911 a man was found unconscious in “an open field.”

As police arrived on the scene, they found a white man in his 40′s on the ground. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a press release. The victim’s identity is being withheld at this time, as the family is being notified.

There is no threat to the community at this time, according to Clinton police. Officers say they are still canvassing the area and conducting follow-up interviews.

If you have any information about the death investigation, you’re urged to call the Clinton Police Department at 563-243-1458 or call the anonymous tip line at 563-242-6595.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

